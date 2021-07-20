Copper may fall below ₹700

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Copper, one of the best performing commodities last year, continued to gain in 2021. However, since May, the metal has started to show signs of weakness. As a result, the continuous futures contract of copper on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a downswing since mid-May after peaking at ₹812.
Although the year-to-date performance is still positive, the contract, currently hovering around ₹715, has corrected to 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior rally.
Looking at the price action on the daily chart, the futures has been registering lower highs and lower lows for the past couple of months. Notably though, a month ago, the contract made a low of ₹690 and recovered slightly. Nevertheless, it was unable to rally past the ₹736 resistance mark.
It is largely fluctuating between ₹715 and ₹736. Though the price action appears flat, the bias is bearish until the contract remains below the resistance at ₹736.
Bearish inclination is also shown by indicators such as the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart. While the RSI lies in the negative zone, the MACD is on the verge of turning its trajectory to the downside.
Also, prolonged consolidation below ₹736 will increase the likelihood of bears taking control. Hence, traders can be bearish and short the copper futures with stop-loss at ₹736. It is likely to go below ₹700 and touch ₹675 in the near-term.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...