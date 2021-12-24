Crude palm oil, soya oil futures gain

Crude palm oil (CPO) futures were up by 0.85 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday afternoon in line with the gains in Malaysia palm oil futures. December CPO futures were trading at ₹1,078.70 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹1,069.60, up by 0.85 per cent.

Malaysian palm oil futures, which tracked the rival edible oils, went up on Friday with March CPO futures trading at 4632 Malaysian ringgit on BMD, up by 154 ringgits on Friday afternoon. Prices were up since soyabean oil gained on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.

On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), January refined soyabean oil futures were trading at ₹1168 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹1165, up by 0.26 per cent. January soyabean futures were trading at ₹6240 on NCDEX on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹6212, up by 0.45 per cent.

On MCX, the natural gas and rubber futures traded lower on Friday afternoon. The January natural gas futures were trading at ₹271.70 on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹275.70, down by 1.45 per cent; and the December rubber futures were trading at ₹16,300 as against the previous close of ₹16,570, down by 1.63 per cent.

On NCDEX, the dhaniya and jeera futures were trading lower on Friday afternoon. The January dhaniya futures were trading at ₹8,530 on NCDEX on Friday afternoon against the previous close of ₹8,610, down by 0.93 per cent; and the January jeera futures were trading at ₹16140 as against the previous close of ₹16,245, down by 0.65 per cent.