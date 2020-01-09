Curbs on palm oil imports not country-specific, says MEA

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Restrictions on import of refined palm oil imposed by India on Wednesday are not country-specific, but the state of relationship between countries do come into play while business decisions are taken, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
“It is not a country-specific restriction. It is product specific. Imports of refined palm oil has not been stopped. There will just be some procedures that would be put in place….The state of relationship (with a trade partner) is one of the factors that businesses look at before doing business,” Kumar said at a press briefing on Thursday while responding to a question on whether the import restrictions targeted Malaysia.
In October last year, following Malaysia’s criticism of India’s actions in Kashmir, the Indian industry had halted purchase of palm oil from the country for about a month. But it resumed purchase in December on commercial consideration.
Earlier this week, in a meeting with palm oil importers and traders, government officials indicated that they should avoid importing from Malaysia as the country had continued to openly criticise India’s policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Placing imports of refined palm oil on the restricted list will not only make import of the commodity procedurally difficult, the power to grant the licences would rest with the government. The government has put in place a system for obtaining import licence for restricted items online but the documents required make the process tedious.
While Malaysia is one of the major exporters of refined palm oil to India, other exporting countries such as Indonesia and Nepal have already complained to the government about the move as it would hurt their exports too. India imports about 70 per cent or 16 million tonnes of its annual 24 million tonnes of edible oil requirements.
An increase in import of refined oil has been hurting domestic refiners who have been asking the government to check import of the item. RBD palmolein imports increased from 1.6 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 2.7 million tonnes in 2018-19.
On the other hand, the import of crude palm oil declined from 7.7 mt in 2014-15 to 6.5 mt in 2018-19, hurting domestic processors further.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...