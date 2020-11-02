Dip in spot rubber prices

Spot rubber turned weak on Monday. The market opened steady but lost ground as sharp declines in global trendsetters and the absence of domestic buyers continued to keep the sentiments under pressure during late trading hours. The volumes were dull.

RSS4 dropped to Rs 158.00 (160.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted lower at Rs 154.00 (156.00) per kg by Dealers.

Natural rubber futures surrendered in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The front month November delivery was down by 405 Yuan (Rs 4,506.18) to close at 13,855 Yuan (Rs 154,141.40) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) nosedived to Rs 185.00 (199.64) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to Rs 114.73 (123.81) while Latex 60% improved to Rs 136.00 (134.82) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:158.00 (160.00); RSS5: 153.00 (156.00); ISNR20: 128.00 (130.00) and Latex (60% drc): 112.00 (113.00).