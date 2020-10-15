Commodities

Festival buying lifts edible oils

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

Notwithstanding weak futures and global cues, most of the oils in Indore and other mandis across Madhya Pradesh edged up on festival demand. Soya refined rose to ₹ 940-45, while soya solvent ruled at ₹ 900-905 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates were also quoted higher with soya refined Ruchi/Gam buja/Itarsi today being quoted at ₹ 950 for 10 kg each, soya refined (Keshav/Bajrang/Kalapipal) ruled at ₹ 945 each, soya refined (Prestige/Avi) - ₹ 943 each, Vippy/Khandwa - ₹ 947 each, MS (Pachor) - ₹ 940, soya refined (Dhanuka) - ₹ 933, Amrit (Mandsaur) at ₹ 937, while soya refined Nimbhara ruled at ₹ 939 for 10 kg, respectively.

Similarly, groundnut, palm and cotton oils were also quoted higher with demand outstripping availability. Groundnut oil (Indore) today was quoted at ₹ 1,290-1,320, groundnut oil (Bombay) ₹ 1,300, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹ 1,260. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was also quoted higher at ₹ 903. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹ 920, while palm oil (Bombay) was quoted at ₹ 865.

Arrival of soyabean in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today was recorded at 3 lakh bags with mandi rates being quoted at ₹ 3,600-4,000 a quintal. Soyabean plant deliveries in Madhya Pradesh were also quoted higher at ₹ 4,150-4,200 a quintal.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.