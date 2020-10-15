Festival buying lifts edible oils

Notwithstanding weak futures and global cues, most of the oils in Indore and other mandis across Madhya Pradesh edged up on festival demand. Soya refined rose to ₹ 940-45, while soya solvent ruled at ₹ 900-905 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates were also quoted higher with soya refined Ruchi/Gam buja/Itarsi today being quoted at ₹ 950 for 10 kg each, soya refined (Keshav/Bajrang/Kalapipal) ruled at ₹ 945 each, soya refined (Prestige/Avi) - ₹ 943 each, Vippy/Khandwa - ₹ 947 each, MS (Pachor) - ₹ 940, soya refined (Dhanuka) - ₹ 933, Amrit (Mandsaur) at ₹ 937, while soya refined Nimbhara ruled at ₹ 939 for 10 kg, respectively.

Similarly, groundnut, palm and cotton oils were also quoted higher with demand outstripping availability. Groundnut oil (Indore) today was quoted at ₹ 1,290-1,320, groundnut oil (Bombay) ₹ 1,300, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹ 1,260. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was also quoted higher at ₹ 903. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹ 920, while palm oil (Bombay) was quoted at ₹ 865.

Arrival of soyabean in mandis across Madhya Pradesh today was recorded at 3 lakh bags with mandi rates being quoted at ₹ 3,600-4,000 a quintal. Soyabean plant deliveries in Madhya Pradesh were also quoted higher at ₹ 4,150-4,200 a quintal.