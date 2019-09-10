Global black tea output up 2%

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
July turned out to be a better month for global black tea production, brightening the prospects of calendar 2019 ending with a higher output than in 2018.
“Our analysis of the latest official data received from various producing countries shows that till July, the global black tea production rose to 1152.09 million kg (mkg) from 1127.83 mkg in January-July 2018,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of annual Global Tea Digest, told Business Line.
This increase of 24.26 mkg marked a gain of 2.15 per cent.
The increase would have been more had it not been for a significant fall of 22.23 mkg or 8.35 per cent in Kenya where, due to adverse weather in July as also earlier months, black tea output dropped to 244.04 mkg from 266.27 mkg in Jan-July 2018.
All other countries posted an increase. Sri Lanka managed to report an increase of 1.71 mkg or 0.94 per cent as its production marginally rose to 183.15 mkg from 181.44 mkg in Jan-July 2018. This was better than the situation till the end of the first half.
However, the highest increase came from India, offsetting the Kenyan loss.
“India produced 649.75 mkg against 614.34 mkg in January-July 2018, marking a gain of 35.41 mkg or 5.76 per cent,” Rajesh Gupta said.
In July, both North and South India produced more tea but, due to lesser output in earlier months following adverse weather conditions, South India’s production till July trailed behind last calendar.
“South India lost 4.52 mkg or 3.57 per cent with production in the seven months falling to 122.25 mkg from 126.77 mkg in January-July 2018,” Rajesh Gupta said.
“North India, however, posted a massive gain of 39.93 mkg or 8.19 per cent with the output increasing to 527.50 mkg from 487.57 mkg in Jan-July 2018,” he noted.
Thus, while North India posted the world’s highest volume increase in the seven months, India continued to top the global black tea production table with Kenya at a distant second, followed by Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh is enjoying better times with the production in the seven months rising by 8.67 mkg or as much as 28.54 per cent to reach 39.05 mkg from 30.38 mkg in Jan-July 2018.
Collectively, despite the fall in Kenyan output, the global black tea production so far this calendar has increased over the corresponding months of 2018, essentially due to a significant rise in India.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports