Global buyers to participate in virtual carpet expo

Three hundred buyers from over sixty countries will participate in the 41st India Carpet Expo, mega virtual edition this week, which will provide a platform to over 200 Indian exporters.
The expo is an excellent opportunity for exhibitors as well as buyers, and will benefit 20 lakh weavers and artisans associated with the carpet industry directly or indirectly, pointed out Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Shantmanu in his inaugural address on Wednesday.
The exhibition, organised by the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), is a five-day event and will be on till January 31.
“Particularly in this pandemic situation, all of us faced difficulty in buying and selling products, especially products of this size, range and quality such as carpets and rugs,” he said adding that the virtual expo had brought together enterprises from all over the country be it Badhoi, Varanasi, Kashmir, Jaipur or Panipat.
“We have a wide range of designs, quality and textures on display,” he said and invited prospective buyers to visit the stalls.
“I assure you the feedback that we will receive will certainly help us in improving our products,” he added.
Textile Minister Smriti Irani, through a recorded video message, invited buyers and visitors to come to the expo and explore the beautiful world of Indian handmade carpets.
“India carpet expo is an ideal platform for international carpet buyers, buying houses, buying agents, architects and Indian Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters to meet and establish long term business relationships,” said Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC. We are also planning to institute Design Awards during the expo, he said.
A dedicated `Quick-Reaction Team’ has been put in place to provide 24x7 assistance to all our valuable participants by the agency and CEPC staff, said Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC. The CEPC-official team is already addressing the queries coming from the members and buyers, he said.
India accounts for around 40 per cent of worldwide export of handmade carpets, as per government estimates. Export of carpets from India stood at $1.04 billion in April-December 2020, which was 0.9 per cent lower than exports worth $1.05 billion during the same period last year.
