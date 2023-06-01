Gold prices eased ₹150 to ₹60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in yellow metal price overseas, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had ended at ₹60,400 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped ₹150 to ₹72,900 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,250/10 grams, down ₹150 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was quoting lower at $1,955 per ounce, while silver was marginally up at $23.27 per ounce.

“Comex gold prices edged lower in Asian trading hours on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields rebounded from lows in Wednesday’s session,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Meanwhile, the country has slashed the base import prices of crude palm oil, soya oil, gold, and silver as prices on the world market corrected, the government said in a statement late on Wednesday.