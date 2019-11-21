Commodities

Good demand lifts sugar prices

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

Improved demand for fine quality sugar lifted prices on Thursday. On Wednesday14-15 mills sold 39,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,570. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,225-3,315 and M-grade ₹3,400-3,525.

