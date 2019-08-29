Commodities

Govt sops sweeten sugar

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Sugar prices firmed up at naka and mill level by ₹20 a quintal but ruled steady at the Vashi wholesale market on Thursday. The government’s announcement of sops for 60 lakh tonnes sugar exports lifted spot prices. Arrivals to the Vashi market were at 60-62 truck loads and local dispatches were at 60-61 loads. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,250-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,410.

