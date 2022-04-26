India’s peak power demand touched all-time high of 201 GW 

The Power Ministry on Tuesday said that the all India maximum power demand met during the day hit 201.06 gigawatts (GW), surpassing the previous record of 200.54 GW on July 7 last year.

The Ministry also estimates that the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in May-June. The Government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts, and measures are being taken to better utilise various resources.

“The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country. In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent,” Per Ministry said in a statement.

Increasing power consumption

India’s electricity consumption has been rising consistently as the country emerged out of the Covid pandemic with growing economic and industrial activity.

For instance, on April 8, the peak power demand met during the day hit 199.58 GW. Though the maximum peak power demand met during the day came down from that recorded on April 8, the numbers are still high as the average demand met between April 13 and April 4 (10 days) stood at 195.43 GW.

Then on April 20, the peak power demand met during the day was 197.28 GW. On April 25, the peak demand met stood at a little over 199 GW.