Kochi tea trade body worried over production climate

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Tea Trade Association of Cochin has raised concern over nature's vagaries that continue to affect tea production since last year.
Kerala produced 60.82 million kg in 2018 as against 62.35 m kg in the previous year, a decrease of 1.75 m kg, said MK Ajith, chairman of the association.
Addressing the 27th annual general meeting, he pointed out that last year had been challenging for the industry due to floods and change in climatic conditions at several tea production centres. The trade has gone through unprecedented rough patches. A similar situation is prevailing this year also, affecting tea estates.
Given this scenario, he appealed the Tea Board, Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce to contemplate on the issue faced by the industry.
He also expressed his displeasure over the alleged unfair trade practices among members at Kochi auctions, which is well known for its transparency and healthy practices from the time of its inception. But he reserved his comments on such issues as the matter is pending before the Tea Board.
Cautioning the traders that they cannot write off these incidents as stray ones, chairman said that any act which is unfair and unethical collectively or single handedly by any of the stakeholders will tarnish the image of the tea trading fraternity as a whole, who are functioning under the guidance and rules of Tea Board.
He urged members to be self disciplined and restrain from any activities that will adversely affect healthy competition and mutual trust.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...