Kochi tea trade body worried over production climate

Tea Trade Association of Cochin has raised concern over nature's vagaries that continue to affect tea production since last year.

Kerala produced 60.82 million kg in 2018 as against 62.35 m kg in the previous year, a decrease of 1.75 m kg, said MK Ajith, chairman of the association.

Addressing the 27th annual general meeting, he pointed out that last year had been challenging for the industry due to floods and change in climatic conditions at several tea production centres. The trade has gone through unprecedented rough patches. A similar situation is prevailing this year also, affecting tea estates.

Given this scenario, he appealed the Tea Board, Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce to contemplate on the issue faced by the industry.

He also expressed his displeasure over the alleged unfair trade practices among members at Kochi auctions, which is well known for its transparency and healthy practices from the time of its inception. But he reserved his comments on such issues as the matter is pending before the Tea Board.

Cautioning the traders that they cannot write off these incidents as stray ones, chairman said that any act which is unfair and unethical collectively or single handedly by any of the stakeholders will tarnish the image of the tea trading fraternity as a whole, who are functioning under the guidance and rules of Tea Board.

He urged members to be self disciplined and restrain from any activities that will adversely affect healthy competition and mutual trust.