Low export demand impact tea prices at Kochi auctions

A subdued export demand has impacted tea prices at Kochi auctions this week.
The market for CTC dust was lower by Rs 2 to Rs 3 and sometimes more in sale number 23 following quality. It also witnessed some withdrawals. The average price realised was also down at Rs 121.12/kg against Rs 123.42 in last week.
However, the offerings at the auctions has gone up following improvement in arrivals at 9,93,908.50 kg compared to last week, said the auctioneers Forbest, Ewart & Figgis. Regional blenders and Kerala Loose Tea traders lent fair support.
The market for orthodox dust was lower and witnessed lot of withdrawals. The quantity on offer was 13,500 kg and a small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters.
In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs 110-137, medium grades quoted Rs 94-129 and plain grades stood at Rs 86-93.
In leaf category, the market for Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf in orthodox grades barely remained steady and tended to ease, following quality. The quantity on offer was 2,20,721 kg. Exporters to CIS and West Asia lent only fair support.
In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens and Fannigns barely remained steady and tended ease. The quantity on offer was 36,500 kg.
Mayura/Waterfall SFD quoted the best prices of Rs137 in dust grades, while Sutton GFOP came to the top in leaf varieties, quoting Rs256/kg.
