Commodities

MCX-Zinc: Near-term trend up

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

The zinc futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since this March low of ₹131.9.

Following a corrective decline in September, the contract took support at around ₹180 in early October and continued to trend upwards. Since then, it has been in a short-term uptrend and gained 2 per cent on Wednesday. It is trading at around ₹218, testing resistance at ₹220.

The contract has advanced 3.6 per cent this week so far. After ₹220, it faces a key long-term resistance ahead at ₹230.

Moreover, both the daily and the weekly relative strength indices are featuring in the overbought territory implying a near-term correction is on the cards.

Traders can take long positions on corrective decline with a fixed stop-loss at ₹210 and book profit at ₹230 levels. As long as the contract trades above the significant support level of ₹200, the short-term uptrend remains intact. Immediate support is at ₹210 and a slip below this base can pull the contract down to ₹200.

Continuation of the rally can test resistance at ₹230.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.