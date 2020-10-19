Commodities

Mixed trend in pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

Weak availability with millers and improved buying support at lower rate today lifted tur at the mandis in Indore by ₹400 with tur (Maharashtra) today rising to ₹8,000-8,100 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹6,800-7,500.

Urad also gained ₹300 on weak availability with urad (bold) today rising to ₹7,500-8,000 a quintal, while urad (average) was quoted at ₹6,000- 7,000 a quintal.

Moong and masur, on the other hand, declined with demand outstripping availability with moong (bold) today shedding ₹ 300 at ₹ 7,800-8,100 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹ 6,000-6,500 a quintal.

Weak demand also dragged masur down by ₹ 50 with masur (bold) today being quoted at ₹ 5,550 a quintal.

