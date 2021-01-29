Mixed trend in rubber

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Friday as RSS 5 and ISNR20 ended in green while latex lost further amidst extremely low demand.

“As the peak production season is almost at the fag end, we have a moderate decline in arrivals,” a dealer said. Meanwhile sharp declines in the domestic stock markets during the last couple of sessions continued to cast shadows over the traders’ sentiments.

RSS 4 finished flat at ₹151.00 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹147.00 per kg by dealers.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for January delivery closed higher ₹152.00 (151.50) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹151.89 (150.21) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹115.16 (114.79) while latex slid to ₹97.32 (97.80) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was up by 270 Yuan (₹3,059.79) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,405 Yuan (₹163,245.69) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:151.00 (151.00); RSS5: 144.50(144.00); ISNR20: 130.00 (129.00) and Latex (60% drc): 109.00 (111.00).