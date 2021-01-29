Commodities

Mixed trend in rubber

Kottayam | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Aravindan

Spot rubber was in a mixed mood on Friday as RSS 5 and ISNR20 ended in green while latex lost further amidst extremely low demand.

“As the peak production season is almost at the fag end, we have a moderate decline in arrivals,” a dealer said. Meanwhile sharp declines in the domestic stock markets during the last couple of sessions continued to cast shadows over the traders’ sentiments.

RSS 4 finished flat at ₹151.00 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹147.00 per kg by dealers.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for January delivery closed higher ₹152.00 (151.50) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹151.89 (150.21) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹115.16 (114.79) while latex slid to ₹97.32 (97.80) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was up by 270 Yuan (₹3,059.79) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,405 Yuan (₹163,245.69) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:151.00 (151.00); RSS5: 144.50(144.00); ISNR20: 130.00 (129.00) and Latex (60% drc): 109.00 (111.00).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 29, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.