Mixed trend in sugar

Sufficient quota of 21 lakh tonnes for the month of March kept sugar prices under pressure with thin volatility on Monday.

On Saturday, 13-14 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,366 and M-grade ₹3,362- 3,586. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,250 and M- grade ₹3,260-3,420.

Published on March 02, 2020
