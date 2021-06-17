Sell NCDEX chana futures with stop-loss at ₹5,200

The continuous futures contract of chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has been rallying since the beginning of 2021.

By taking support at about ₹4,400, the contract rose to touch ₹5,900 in April, thereby appreciating by about 34 per cent within four months. However, the contract was unable to crack the resistance at ₹5,900 and it started to fall.

While it fell sharply from that hurdle, it found support at ₹5,150 in mid-May. The 50 per cent retracement level of the previous upswing coincides at this level, making it an important support.

The contract then started to move across a horizontal trend where it was oscillating between ₹5,150 and ₹5,330.

However, this week, the contract developed fresh bearish momentum and breached the support at ₹5,150, opening the door for further weakening.

Hence, one can remain bearish on chana at least until the price remains below ₹5,150.

Traders can short NCDEX chana futures (July expiry) with stop-loss at ₹5,200 and look for a target of ₹4,750.