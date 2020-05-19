Nearly 84% tea sold at Coonoor auctions

Nearly 84 per cent of the offer at Sale 20 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) was sold with the average price dropping marginally to ₹94.21 a kg from ₹94.84 fetched in previous Sale.

Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Shree Abirami Enterprises (SAE) bought it for ₹283 a kg.

“We bought this for the discerning tea connoisseurs in The Nilgiris district who prefer to enjoy this grade’s unique flavour and taste,” SAE’s Proprietor G Thiagarajan, a senior buyer with CTTA for 46 years, told BusinessLine.

“This is a premium grade and before the disruption of the auctions due to the lockdown, we had bought this grade for ₹307 a kg. There is increased demand for this tea which also fetches repeat orders,” he disclosed.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹260.

Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched ₹250.

Among orthodox teas, Kairbetta topped at ₹252 followed by Kodanad ₹240, Chamraj ₹219 and Havukal ₹205.