New turmeric price improves

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

The price of new turmeric increased on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,599 a quintal for the finger variety and ₹5,239-6,099 for the root variety. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,089-6,589 and the root variety was sold at ₹4,109-5,716. Of the total arrival of 1,526 bags of turmeric, 1,005 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,519-6,371 and , root variety was sold at ₹4,099-6,312. All the 337 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,529-6,294 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,469-6,138. Of the 434 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 408 bags were sold.

