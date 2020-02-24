New turmeric price improves

The price of new turmeric increased on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,599 a quintal for the finger variety and ₹5,239-6,099 for the root variety. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,089-6,589 and the root variety was sold at ₹4,109-5,716. Of the total arrival of 1,526 bags of turmeric, 1,005 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,519-6,371 and , root variety was sold at ₹4,099-6,312. All the 337 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,529-6,294 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,469-6,138. Of the 434 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 408 bags were sold.