NISM launches online certificate course in commodity warehousing

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has launched an online certificate programme in commodity warehousing from August 30 to help meet the need for trained and specialized human resources personnel who can handle the modern warehousing industry’s functional complexities.

In order to enhance standards of professionalism in Indian Commodity warehousing, NISM, in line with its endeavour to develop skillsets associated with commodity markets, is offering the e-learning certificate programme as an integrated self-paced learning course that eventually fulfils the aspiration of the warehousing industry, an institute press release said.

Coming at a time when the commodity warehousing industry is poised for exponential growth in line with the expansion of the food processing industry, the course will help fulfil the need for a strong thrust towards modern and scientific storage.

Help handle all functions

“It is a unique programme which would train the participants to handle all functions related to warehousing right from transportation, storage, price stabilization, risk mitigation, financing, grading, packing, improvement in soft skills and application of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, surveillance and security systems, development of process tracking systems and operation optimisation,” the release said.

The programme will also be helpful for individuals with an entrepreneurial bent of mind who would like to start warehousing facilities apart from enhancing the skills of the personnel working with corporate and other entities in the commodity warehousing space.

Launching the course, NISM Director CKG Nair said, “This course will help warehousing industries with an adequate supply of skilled personnel and help the commodity sector with well-developed supply chains empowering the processors and farmers. Equipped well with risk management, compliances and best practices in scientific storage of commodities, NISM’s certified commodity warehousing professionals can effectively contribute to far-reaching financialisation of the commodities.”

Sunil Kadam, Registrar, NISM, said, “NISM has launched this e-learning course in its aspirations to contribute to the development of Indian commodity markets, which is becoming more transparent enabling development of efficient value chain.

Details on the course and registration are available at www.nism.ac.in.