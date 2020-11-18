Oil falls as big build in US crude stockpiles raises spectre of supply glut

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles stoked fears for weak fuel demand and a potential supply glut, but hopes that OPEC and its allies will postpone a planned January increase to oil output braked losses.
Brent crude futures for January dropped 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $43.61 a barrel by 0142 GMT having lost 0.2 per cent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude for December slid 25 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $41.18 a barrel, reversing a 0.2 per cent gain on Tuesday.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, well above analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.7 million barrels.
“A higher build in US crude stockpiles prompted selling as it fanned fears of slow recovery in fuel demand,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
“Still, hopes that OPEC+ will keep existing cuts further into 2021, or even increase the cuts, underpinned prices,” he said. Kikukawa predicted WTI will stay boxed into a range of $39-44 a barrel until a full meeting of the OPEC members on November 30.
ALSO READ: Crude palm oil rises sharply despite Covid-19
To tackle weaker energy demand amid a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia called on fellow members of the OPEC+ grouping — OPEC and other producers including Russia — to be flexible in responding to oil market needs as it builds the case for a tighter production policy in 2021.
OPEC+ held a ministerial committee meeting on Tuesday that made no formal recommendation.
OPEC+ members are leaning towards delaying a previously agreed plan to boost output by two million barrels per day (bpd), or 2 per cent of global demand, in January in an effort to support the market, sources told Reuters early this week.
Supporting the case for a tighter supply policy next year, OPEC and its allies have revised oil demand scenarios for 2021 with demand seen weaker than previously anticipated, a confidential document seen by Reuters shows.
ALSO READ: Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting, vaccine hopes
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...