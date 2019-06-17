Oil prices slip as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Oil prices slipped on Monday as signs of an economic slowdown amid international trade disputes began to outweigh supply fears that were stoked by attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week and sent prices higher.
Brent futures fell 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $61.76 a barrel by 0750 GMT, having gained 1.1 per cent on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $52.29, having firmed by 0.4 per cent in the previous session.
“China's industrial output growth (is) falling to the lowest level in 17 years amid trade tensions with the US. Today, oil markets will have to digest more demand concerns as India implemented retaliatory tariffs on a number of US goods yesterday,” consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.
Also sapping prices was the dim outlook for oil demand growth in 2019 projected by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday, citing worsening prospects for global trade. The Paris-based IEA's 2019 demand growth estimate was revised downwards by 100,000 barrels to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) but said the picture would improve going into 2020 thanks to stimulus packages and growth in developing countries.
Though danger of an immediate confrontation over last week's tanker attacks - which the United States blamed on Iran but Tehran denied - appeared to recede, tensions over the strategic route remain high. A fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that Washington does not want to go to war with Iran but will take every action necessary, including diplomacy, to guarantee safe navigation in West Asia. Prices could receive some support from comments by Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih over the weekend that OPEC would probably meet in the first week of July and that he hoped it would reach an agreement on extending oil output curbs.
“We are hoping that we will reach consensus to extend our agreement when we meet in two weeks' time in Vienna,” Falih told reporters while attending a G20 energy and environment ministerial meeting in Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other producers, have a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd from January 1.
The pact ends this month and the group meets in the coming weeks to decide its next move.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor