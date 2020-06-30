Profit booking pounds chana

Profit booking at the higher rate and report of sale by Nafed have arrested uptrend in chana with its prices at the mandis in Indore being quoted at ₹4,250-75 a quintal (down ₹100). Decline in chana also dragged its dal with chana dal (average) at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 a quintal, respectively. Dollar chana ruled firm at ₹5,400-6,000. In containers also, dollar chana traded higher on improved export demand from with 42/44 count being quoted at ₹6,500 a quintal; 44/46 count fetched ₹6,350, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was traded at ₹5,500 a quintal, respectively.