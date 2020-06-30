Commodities

Profit booking pounds chana

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

Profit booking at the higher rate and report of sale by Nafed have arrested uptrend in chana with its prices at the mandis in Indore being quoted at ₹4,250-75 a quintal (down ₹100). Decline in chana also dragged its dal with chana dal (average) at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 a quintal, respectively. Dollar chana ruled firm at ₹5,400-6,000. In containers also, dollar chana traded higher on improved export demand from with 42/44 count being quoted at ₹6,500 a quintal; 44/46 count fetched ₹6,350, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was traded at ₹5,500 a quintal, respectively.

Published on June 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pepper prices drop by ₹6/kg in 5 days on better availability