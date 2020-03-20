Pulses rule higher amid panic buying

The majority of pulse seeds and pulses in Indore mandis have been ruling higher on weak arrivals and panic buying from stockists due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, masur (bold) ruled at ₹4,550-4,575 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) was quoted at ₹4,300. Masur is ruling ₹250-275 a quintal higher than last week. The rise in masur also lifted its dal, with masur dal (medium) today being quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, while masur dal (bold) was quoted at ₹5,900-6,000 a quintal. Urad also gained on weak availability, with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹6,400-6,700 (up ₹300), while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,000 a quintal. The rise in urad also lifted its dal, with urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,700-7,800 a quintal, urad dal (bold) at ₹7,900-8,000 and urad mongar at ₹9,500-9,600 a quintal.

Similarly, moong and its dal edged higher with demand outstripping arrival. On Friday, moong (bold) was quoted ₹7,800-8,000 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹7,000-7,200. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹9,000-9,100 a quintal, moong dal (bold) at ₹9,200-9,300, and moong mongar at ₹9,700-9,800 a quintal.