Raw sugar futures rose on Friday although the market seemed headed for a weekly loss as supplies remained plentiful. October raw sugar was up 0.28 cents, or 2.45 per cent at 11.71 cents per lb at 1235 GMT. Dealers said further gains in crude oil helped the market to recover after the front month dipped to a low of 11.27 cents on Wednesday, its weakest since October 1, 2018. October white sugar was up $6.10, or 2.0 per cent , at $316.60 a tonne.