Rubber Board to hold training course on Jan 29

The Rubber Board is organising a one-day training programme in planting and upkeep of rubber at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam on January 29.

The course content includes methods of planting, upkeep and maintenance, intercropping, weeding, etc. The fee for training is ₹500 (18% GST+ 1% flood cess extra) and an additional ₹300 will be charged per day per participant for boarding and lodging.

Members of Rubber Producers Societies will get 25% concession in fee on production of membership certificate.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. For further details, contact phone: 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp: 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in