Rubber futures end in red

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The rubber futures ended the session in red on Wednesday. RSS 4 declined at its April contracts to ₹114.95 (116.44) and May to ₹114.48 (116.83) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month April contracts were down by 1.24% with a volume of 302 lots and the total trade value of 349.37 lakhs.
According to sources, the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures plunged to an 11-year low early this week as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and lockdowns tightened across the world, raising concerns over slower demand and prompting a flurry of fresh selling.
"We saw fresh selling as automakers are shutting down more plants across the world," an analyst said. "With no signs of the pandemic ending, the TOCOM could explore further lows in the days ahead,"
The rubber futures in TOCOM are influenced by the strength of the Japanese yen against the US Dollar, unlike the Shanghai and SICOM Futures Exchanges. So we should also consider it that the appreciation of yen partially contributed to the slump in rubber futures during the period from 21 February to 9 March in TOCOM.
RSS 3 improved at its April futures to ₹92.51 (91.31) while the May futures weakened to ₹93.31 (93.39) and June to ₹94.77 (95.41) per kg on TOCOM. RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹101.73 (101.74) per kg at Bangkok.
Spot rubber prices were not available from 24 March following the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...