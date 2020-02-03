Rubber prices weaken further

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Rubber prices continued to seek further lows on Monday. RSS 4 declined to Rs. 132.50 (135.00) per kg, according to traders. The grade weakened to Rs. 133.00 (135.00) and Rs. 129.00 (131.00) per kg respectively as reported by the Rubber Board and Dealers. The market saw all-round declines due to buyers’ resistance amid concerns that the spread of coronavirus could hurt the global economy. Sharp declines in TOCOM futures also weighed heavily on the prices.
In futures, the February contracts surrendered to Rs. 128.73 (131.36), March to Rs. 130.04 (132.78) and April to Rs. 133.30 (135.78) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were down by 2.00% with a volume of 363 lots and total trade value of Rs 468.78 lakh .
RSS 3 (spot) slid to Rs. 108.18 (109.18) per kg at Bangkok. The February futures nosedived to Rs. 100.02 (106.10), March to Rs. 109.23 (113.90) and April to Rs.112.53 (117.51) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
According to Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), world supply of natural rubber (NR) fell by 0.7% to 13.764 million tonnes in 2019 from 13.864 million tonnes in the previous year largely due to a decline in the average yield, which is measured in terms of the annual production from a hectare of the harvested area. Although the total harvested area in the member countries of ANRPC expanded by 3.51 lakh hectares in 2019, the average yield came down during the year by 110 kg per hectare due to poor maintenance of rubber holdings, unfavourable climate, and the outbreak of new fungal leaf disease in parts of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 132.50 (135.00)
RSS-5: 127.00 (129.50)
ISNR 20: 115.50 (117.50)
and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (85.00)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Aravindan, Kottayam.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...