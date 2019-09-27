Sale of turmeric improves

The sale of turmeric has increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,600-6,877 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,014-6,439 a quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,608-6,755 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,279-6,427. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric sold at ₹6,299-7,399. The root variety was sold at ₹5,974-6,599 a quintal.