Commodities

Sale of turmeric improves

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

The sale of turmeric has increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,600-6,877 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,014-6,439 a quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,608-6,755 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,279-6,427. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric sold at ₹6,299-7,399. The root variety was sold at ₹5,974-6,599 a quintal.

Published on September 27, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tea production up 2% in eight months