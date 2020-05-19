Slack demand, medium quality ground turmeric

Spot prices of the turmeric decreased at the markets in Erode on Tuesday due to arrival of medium quality and slack upcountry demand.

“ 2,200 bags arrived for sale and 70 per cent was sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,222-6,416 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,739-5,869. Of the arrival of 1,428 bags, 819 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,139-6,222 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,629-5,706. 306 bags were offered, of which 235 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,299-6,399 and root variety ruled at ₹4,814-5,899. 700 bags arrived for sale and 644 found takers.