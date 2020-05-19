Commodities

Slack demand, medium quality ground turmeric

May 19, 2020

Spot prices of the turmeric decreased at the markets in Erode on Tuesday due to arrival of medium quality and slack upcountry demand.

“ 2,200 bags arrived for sale and 70 per cent was sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,222-6,416 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,739-5,869. Of the arrival of 1,428 bags, 819 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,139-6,222 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,629-5,706. 306 bags were offered, of which 235 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,299-6,399 and root variety ruled at ₹4,814-5,899. 700 bags arrived for sale and 644 found takers.

