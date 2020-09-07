Soy oil in Indore witness downtrend

Weak global cues and physical demand today dragged soy oil in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh. The soy refined here today declined to ₹875-80 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹825-30.

Among plants, soy refined Vippy was quoted at ₹875; (Keshav)- ₹875/878; soy refined (Bajrang)- ₹882; Prakash - ₹875; Ruchi- ₹882/884; Mahakali- ₹882; Avi Ujjain- ₹880/83; Gambuja Nominal- ₹882; Khandwa- ₹883; Bansal- ₹882; Itarsi- ₹882/83; RH Solvex Seoni- ₹890.

Soy refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹874; Neemuch (MS Solvex)- ₹870; Dhanuka- ₹868; Nimbhara- ₹873; Kota refined- ₹880-85; while soy refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹880 for 10 kg. Plant deliveries of soybean were also quoted higher at ₹3,900 a quintal, while soybean mandi rate was quoted at ₹3,850 a quintal. Amidst weak domestic demand, soy DOC ruled flat at ₹32,000 a tonne.