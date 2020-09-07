Commodities

Soy oil in Indore witness downtrend

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Weak global cues and physical demand today dragged soy oil in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh. The soy refined here today declined to ₹875-80 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹825-30.

Among plants, soy refined Vippy was quoted at ₹875; (Keshav)- ₹875/878; soy refined (Bajrang)- ₹882; Prakash - ₹875; Ruchi- ₹882/884; Mahakali- ₹882; Avi Ujjain- ₹880/83; Gambuja Nominal- ₹882; Khandwa- ₹883; Bansal- ₹882; Itarsi- ₹882/83; RH Solvex Seoni- ₹890.

Soy refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹874; Neemuch (MS Solvex)- ₹870; Dhanuka- ₹868; Nimbhara- ₹873; Kota refined- ₹880-85; while soy refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹880 for 10 kg. Plant deliveries of soybean were also quoted higher at ₹3,900 a quintal, while soybean mandi rate was quoted at ₹3,850 a quintal. Amidst weak domestic demand, soy DOC ruled flat at ₹32,000 a tonne.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
soyabean
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.