Soya products in bear grip

Amidst slack demand in soya oil and soyameal, soyabean in Indore through ‘sauda patrak’ (purchase letter) as prescribed by the State government, went for ₹3,800-3,900 a quintal. Plant deliveries fetched ₹3,950-75 a quintal. Soya refined was also quoted lower at ₹800, while soya solvent ruled at ₹745 for 10 kg. Amidst weak domestic demand, soyameal was quoted at ₹32,000 a tonne, while hypro soyameal ruled at ₹33,000 a tonne.

Mustard seeds went for ₹3,950-75 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country on Thursday was recorded at 4 lakh bags.