Soya products in bear grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on April 30, 2020 Published on April 30, 2020

Amidst slack demand in soya oil and soyameal, soyabean in Indore through ‘sauda patrak’ (purchase letter) as prescribed by the State government, went for ₹3,800-3,900 a quintal. Plant deliveries fetched ₹3,950-75 a quintal. Soya refined was also quoted lower at ₹800, while soya solvent ruled at ₹745 for 10 kg. Amidst weak domestic demand, soyameal was quoted at ₹32,000 a tonne, while hypro soyameal ruled at ₹33,000 a tonne.

Mustard seeds went for ₹3,950-75 a quintal. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country on Thursday was recorded at 4 lakh bags.

