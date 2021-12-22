Soyabean farmers get 30-60% more than MSP

Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh got 61.67 per cent and 48.35 per cent, respectively, more than the MSP (minimum support price) for soyabean they harvested during 2021, if the data shared in the Lok Sabha, is any indication. The Government had fixed the MSP at ₹3,950 a quintal for soyabean this year.

Mandi wholesale price of soyabean during the Kharif season (September to December 2021) was at ₹6,386 a quintal in Tamil Nadu, and ₹5,860 a quintal in Uttar Pradesh.

Import allowed

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said soyabean crop got damaged due to weather last year. There was continuous demand from livestock industry as soyabean meal was not available. So, to protect livestock industry soyabean meal import was allowed.

He said the average mandi prices is ruling above MSP in most of the soyabean-producing States during the current harvest season.

Farmers in the major soyabean-growing States such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan got mandi wholesale price of ₹5,286 a quintal, ₹5,406 a quintal and ₹5,624 a quintal, respectively, during the year.

Soyabean farmers in other States such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana got wholesale mandi prices of ₹5,221 a quintal, ₹5,462 a quintal and ₹5,446 a quintal, respectively.

Mandi wholesale price for soyabean was the least at ₹5,149 a quintal in Chhattisgarh. Still, it was 30 per cent more than MSP.

The Government has also implemented the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) for procuring notified oilseeds, pulses and copra, including soyabeans, of fair average quality (FAQ) at MSP through Central nodal agency, directly from the registered farmers, after receiving proposals from the State government as per the scheme guidelines. However, if farmers get better price in comparison to MSP, they are free to sell their produce in open market, he said in the reply.

Seafood

Replying to another query, Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, said there has been a decline in export of marine products from the country during the past three years.

“However, as per export data of current year, up to November 2021, exports have increased compared to the same period last year,” he said.

The Government is aware that food processing sector, including seafood processing sector, went through several hitches during the lockdown because of issues such as reduction in processing capacity due to plant shutdowns, disruption in logistics and movement of workers, labour availability, drop in demand, etc., he said.

Indigenous cow breeds

To a query on indigenous breeds of cows in the country, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the Government has been implementing the Rashtriya Gokul Mission since 2014 to protect the desi (Indian) breeds of cows. All the States and Union Territories are participating under the mission, he said.

The Centre has also been implementing the Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme using semen of high merit bulls, including semen of high genetic merit bulls of indigenous breeds. Under the component, 2.37 crore animals have been covered and 2.87 crore artificial inseminations performed benefitting 1.5 crore farmers, he said.

The Government is also implementing progeny testing and pedigree selection for production of high genetic merit bulls, including bulls of indigenous breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Kankrej, Hariana, Rathi breeds of cattle and Murrah, Mehsana, Jaffarabadi, Pandharpuri, Nili Ravi breeds of buffalo, the minister said.

Rice varieties

Replying to a question on high-yield rice varieties, Tomar said rice varieties MTU1010, Swarna, Naveen and HKR127 have been edited for specific genes for drought and salt stress tolerance, and high yield. These new lines are at the stage of laboratory evaluation. For their release as new varieties, three years of field evaluation trial at multiple locations is required, he said.