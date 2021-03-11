Soyameal shipments jump 293% in Oct-Feb

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Robust purchases by countries such as the US, France, Indonesia and Vietnam have pushed up Indian soyameal exports by almost three times during the October-February period of the current season to September.
Shipments were 14.35 lakh tonnes (lt) during October-February 2020-21 against 3.65 lt in the same period last year.
However, domestic consumption of soyameal by feed makers declined by about a tenth on higher prices and lower off-take by the poultry sector, which bore the brunt of Covid-19 and bird flu. “Internationally, oilmeal prices are high and so we are able to export,” said DN Pathak, Executive Director of The Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA). Indian soyameal has turned competitive for the past several months on surging international prices fuelled by rising demand amidst lower supplies.
France has been the biggest buyer so far this oil year, followed by the US and Indonesia among others. Purchases this year by these countries are far higher than the whole of previous oil year.
SOPA has pegged the export of soyameal at 18 lt for the 2020-21 oil year — more than twice of previous year’s 8.6 lt. Production of soyameal stood at 41.50 lt till February, of which 14.35 lt is exported.
The consumption by domestic feed industry is estimated lower at 23.50 lt (26.50 lt). Soyameal consumption by domestic food segment is pegged marginally higher at 2.55 lt. Pathak said the lower consumption by the feed sector is on account of higher prices.
Soyabean arrivals in the first five months have been estimated by SOPA at 70 lakh tonnes and stocks with farmers, crushing plants and traders are pegged at 45.40 lt.
SOPA estimates oilmeal production for 2020-21 oil year to be around 76.46 lt, of which the feed industry offtake is seen at 51 lt and the domestic food segment at 7 lt and exports at 18 lt.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...