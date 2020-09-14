Commodities

Soya’s bull run continues on positive cues

September 14, 2020

Soya oil has been witnessing an uptrend in mandis across Madhya Pradesh on strong global cues and rise in futures. Besides, higher imports have also contributed to uptrend in soya oil with soya refined here today rising to ₹900-905 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹850-55.

Among plants, soya refined Vippy today was quoted at ₹905, Prakash ₹896, Ruchi ₹911, Mahakali ₹910, soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹902, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹894, (Dhanuka) ₹890, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹894, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹905 for 10 kg, respectively.

Plant deliveries of soyabean were also quoted higher at ₹3,900-3,925 a quintal, while soyabean mandi rate was quoted at ₹3,700-3,800. Amidst scattered domestic demand, soyameal ruled flat at ₹33,000 a tonne.

