Spot rubber ends firm

Spot rubber ended firm on Monday. RSS 4 improved to ₹149 (148.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. August futures firmed up ₹150 (148.36) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) closed at ₹122.17 (121.73) at Bangkok.July futures weakened to ₹146.46 (147.24) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 149 (148.50); RSS-5: 147 (146.50); ISNR 20: 121.50 (121.50) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (98).