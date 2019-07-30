Spot rubber ends weak

Spot rubber finished weak on Tuesday. The market lost ground following sharp declines in global trendsetters. RSS 4 dropped to ₹149 (150) and ₹149.50 (150) per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. In futures, August contracts weakened to ₹145.25 (147.13) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹113.69 (121.72) a kg at Bangkok.August futures slid to ₹143.01 (144.36) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 149 (150); RSS-5: 146.50 (147); ISNR 20: 122 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (99).