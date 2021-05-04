Spot rubber remains unchanged

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. The commodity took a breath as the State government’s decision to enforce strict norms restricting daily life and business activities till May 9 raised worries over its demand. However tight supplies in the local markets kept sentiments neutral. As per reports, the aggressively spreading second wave of Covid-19 infections will continue to hamper industrial activities hurting the price of commodities such as natural rubber.
RSS4 was quoted steady at ₹168.00 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹163.00 per kg according to Dealers. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR20 and latex continued to explore further highs on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector.
In futures, the front month May delivery was up 1.52 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹170.10 per kg with a volume of 40 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
SMR 20 improved to ₹125.18 (124.10) and Latex to ₹115.06 (114.00) per kg at Kualalumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:168.00 (168.00); RSS5: 165.00 (165.00); ISNR20: 146.00 (145.00) and Latex (60% drc): 120.50 (119.50).
