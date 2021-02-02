Spot rubber stays unchanged as Covid cases spike in Kerala

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹152 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹148 per kg, according to dealers. As per reports, a weak closing in domestic futures and reports on an alarming Covid-19 cases spike in Kerala kept sheet rubber under pressure during late trading hours.
In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery weakened by 0.48% to ₹153.70 (154.44) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was down 55 Yuan (₹621.78) from previous day's settlement price to close at 14,570 Yuan (₹164,714.33) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹154.44 (154.61) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹117.60 (115.16) and Latex to ₹99.18 (97.32) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:152 (152); RSS 5: 146 (145); ISNR20: 132 (131) and Latex (60% drc): 109 (109).
The Rubber Board is organising a five-day training programme in latex goods manufacture for entrepreneurs and other interested persons from 15 to 19 February 2021 at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam. The training includes latex collection; preservation and concentration; compounding ingredients; latex compounding; product design, production of rubber band, gloves, foam rubber, adhesives, balloons, etc and its quality control aspects. The fee prescribed for this course is ₹3,750 (18% GST+ 1% flood cess extra).
According to a press release issued by the Board, training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. For further details, contact phone 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 04812353325. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...