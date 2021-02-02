Commodities

Spot rubber stays unchanged as Covid cases spike in Kerala

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹152 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹148 per kg, according to dealers. As per reports, a weak closing in domestic futures and reports on an alarming Covid-19 cases spike in Kerala kept sheet rubber under pressure during late trading hours.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery weakened by 0.48% to ₹153.70 (154.44) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was down 55 Yuan (₹621.78) from previous day's settlement price to close at 14,570 Yuan (₹164,714.33) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹154.44 (154.61) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹117.60 (115.16) and Latex to ₹99.18 (97.32) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:152 (152); RSS 5: 146 (145); ISNR20: 132 (131) and Latex (60% drc): 109 (109).

Training course

The Rubber Board is organising a five-day training programme in latex goods manufacture for entrepreneurs and other interested persons from 15 to 19 February 2021 at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam. The training includes latex collection; preservation and concentration; compounding ingredients; latex compounding; product design, production of rubber band, gloves, foam rubber, adhesives, balloons, etc and its quality control aspects. The fee prescribed for this course is ₹3,750 (18% GST+ 1% flood cess extra).

According to a press release issued by the Board, training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. For further details, contact phone 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 04812353325. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in

