Spot turmeric prices fall

Spot turmeric prices fell on Monday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,724-7,909 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,369-6,909. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,050-7,410 and root variety at ₹5,850-7,002. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,499- 7,321. The root variety was sold at ₹5,699-7,099.