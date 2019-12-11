Steady trend continues in sugar

Sugar market continued steady to weak trend on Wednesday on ease demand amid enough supply. On Tuesday17-18 mills sold 40,000-42,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,216-3,342 and M-grade ₹3,292-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180- 3,280 and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495.