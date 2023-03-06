Sterlite Power on Monday said it has commissioned the 335 km-long green energy corridor in Gujarat—Lakadia-Vadodara transmission project (LVTPL)—for evacuating solar and wind power from the state.

The project aims to deliver more than 5,000 megawatts (MW) of power from renewable rich regions of Bhuj and Kutch to the national grid, a step towards accelerating India’s transition towards a greener economy, the company said in a statement.

“Built with an investment of ₹2,024 crore, this inter-state transmission connects the 765/400 kV substation at Lakadia to Vadodara through a 335 km long 765 kV double-circuit transmission line,” it added.

With 812 towers spanning across seven districts of Gujarat, this is one of the largest power transmission corridors built in India till date. Additionally, it forms a critical part of the world’s largest 30,000 MW hybrid renewable energy park coming up in Kutch.

Sterlite Power MD Pratik Agarwal said “It makes us immensely proud to announce the completion of the mega LVTPL project. It has been a challenging journey, but we have been successful in unlocking 5,000 MW of green power for the nation that will accelerate India’s RE vision of 500 GW by 2030.”

With the project awarded in 2019, the work was commenced in 2020 during Covid-19. True to its innovative spirit, Sterlite implemented creative construction techniques like pocket foundation, well point system, and unique tower designs to construct durable power infrastructure that could withstand the complex terrain challenges in the region, the company said.

