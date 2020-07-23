Strong global cues lift soya oil

Notwithstanding subdued demand, strong foreign cues and rise in palm oil future lifted the majority of oils in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh today with soy refined Indore (Vippy) rising to₹847 for 10 kg, (Ruchi) - ₹845, (Avi) - ₹842, soy refined MS Pachore at ₹842 for 10 kg, soy refined Neemuch (MS Solvex)) at ₹835, while soy refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹848 for 10 kg. Soy solvent also ruled higher at ₹795--₹800 for 10 kg. Palm oil (Indore) rose to ₹850 for 10 kg, while palm oil (Bombay) was quoted at ₹820. Cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled ₹818 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹1,310-₹1,320, groundnut oil (Gujarat) at ₹1,275, while groundnut oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹1,310 for 10 kg respectively.

Despite slack physical demand, weak arrival lifted mustard seeds (Nimar) today to ₹4,300-₹4,350 a quintal, while mustard seeds (Jaipur) rose to ₹4,980. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were also quoted higher at ₹4,975-89 a quintal on weak availability of mustard seeds with the crushers. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country declined to 1.40 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 95,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh - 10,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh,Haryana/Punjab and Gujarat with 5,000 bags each, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.