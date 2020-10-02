Sugar companies await ₹5,600-crore export subsidy from Govt

CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
After setting a new record in exports, sugar companies are now looking up to the government for the release of ₹5,600 crore, the promised export subsidy as of August-end.
The dues are in addition to the ₹2,500 crore in receivables from the government towards buffer stock and interest subvention schemes.
Also read: Sugar mills await decision on MSP from Centre
Armed with the export subsidy, sugar companies have registered a record shipment to tide over the perennial oversupply situation in the domestic market. Despite Covid pangs, sugar exports from India had touched a new high of 5.5 million tonne (mt) till August, against 3.8 mt logged in the same period last year. The previous highest export of 4.9 mt was logged in sugar season (October to September) 2008.
The increase in exports was also supported by the depreciation of the rupee.
Being an essential commodity, sugar exports continued despite the strict lockdown imposed in March.
Large sugar companies such as Balrampur Chini Mills and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries made the most of the surge in overseas demand on the back of lower production in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. In fact, Indonesia extended its preferential lower import duty to India and Australia to make up for its lower supply from Thailand.
Also read: India’s sugar subsidies, transport assistance, food stocks scrutinised at WTO
This apart, exports to Iran also increased to a 15-year high. Iran and Indonesia together imported the highest quantity of 1.2 mt of sugar, said an India Ratings and Research report.
However, exports from India could come under pressure the next sugar season with production in Brazil bouncing back, the report added.
The Indian government is expected to retain export subsidiary due to the prevalent oversupply in the domestic market and the unviability of exports in the absence of a subsidy. However, in view of the Covid-led stretch in government finances, the admissible quantity and the subsidy rate are unlikely to be increased from the existing levels of 6 mt and ₹10.4/kg, respectively.
While the 18 per cent decline in sugar production to 27.2 mt this season is likely to reduce the closing stock to 11.5 mt (14.3 mt), it would still remain almost twice the normal carry-forward requirement.
India Rating expects sugar production to increase to 30 mt in this season. Sugar volumes are likely to have been back to near-normal in the second-half of this fiscal, which would limit the decline to about 3 per cent in FY21.
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
A train wreck that began in slow motion, the Trump presidency has now plunged the US into social and economic ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...