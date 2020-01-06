Commodities

Sugar market gains on lower quota

Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

Sugar market gained on Monday on lower quota allocation for Maharashtra, improved retail and bulk demand amid firm mill tender rates. On Saturday, 14-16 mills sold about 68,000-70,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,252-3,366 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,320-3,510.

