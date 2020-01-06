Sugar market gains on lower quota

Sugar market gained on Monday on lower quota allocation for Maharashtra, improved retail and bulk demand amid firm mill tender rates. On Saturday, 14-16 mills sold about 68,000-70,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,252-3,366 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,320-3,510.