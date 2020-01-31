Commodities

Sugar market remains subdued

Expectation of sufficient quota of about 20 lakh tonnes for new month having lesser days and limited demand kept sentiments weak in the sugar market on Friday. On Thursday, only 10-12 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,262-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,372-3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,300and M- grade ₹3,290-3,490.

