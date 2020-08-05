Sugar rules flat on limited demand

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The sugar market ruled flat at the mill and naka level on limited demand amid selling pressure among producers. At the Vashi market, prices were up by ₹10-15 for S-grade. M-grade was steady.
Despite the start of the festival season, local offtake remained need-based. Surplus stock with producers and sufficient quota for the month at 20.50 lakh tonnes indicates easy availability of the commodity. Morale was steady, said sources.
Sources said mills are currently carrying over 150 lakh tonnes surplus inventory after factoring in projected exports of 60 lakh tonnes for the sugar year ending September 2020.
On the export front, Brazilian data showed record shipments during July, which may have an impact on the Indian shipment in coming months. As per the Brazilian Ministry of Economy’s department of foreign trade, the world’s largest producer has exported a total of 34 lakh tonnes of sugar and molasses in July 2020, compared to 18 lakh tonnes in July 2019, registering 91 per cent rise.
Further, on the domestic front, the uncertainty over creating a buffer of 40 lakh tonnes also added pressure on market.
Arrivals at Vashi were 32-34 and truck loads (each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were 32-33 truckloads. Inventories at Vashi went up to 89-90 truckloads. Freight rates were stable at ₹80-100 per bag.
On Tuesday evening 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 30,000-32,000 bags at ₹3,150-3,210 (₹3,150-3,210) for S-grade and ₹3,250-3,310 (₹3,240-3,310) for M-grade.
At the Bombay Sugar Merchants’ Association, the spot rates were (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,310 – ₹3,392 (₹3,296 - ₹3,382) and M-grade ₹3,420 – ₹3,590 (₹3,420 - ₹3,590).
Naka delivery rates were (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,260 - 3,320 (₹3,260 – ₹3,320) and M-grade ₹3,380 – ₹3,430 (₹3,380 – ₹3,430) .
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...