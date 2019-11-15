Commodities

Sugar rules steady

The sugar market ruled steady for the third consecutive day on Friday amid need-based limited demand. On Thursday 15-16 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,222-3,312 and M-grade ₹3,420-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,225-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,385-3,510.

