Tea board fixes green leaf price at ₹12.76/kg for Sept

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

The Tea Board has fixed the district average price for green leaf for September in The Nilgiris at ₹12.76 a kg.

Tea Board Executive Director CS Hariprakash said that this has been fixed based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during August. He said that all bought factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month.

He also said that all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdictions paid a price that is less than this district average in September.

This price is marginally higher than ₹12.57 a kg fixed for August. In September last year, the average price was higher at ₹14 a kg.

